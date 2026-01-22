Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 12, including four children

According to updated information, 12 people are known to have been injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Injured children

It is noted that the 12 injured now include a two-year-old boy, who will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"So, there are four injured children in total," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kryvyi Rih with missile: five people injured, including one-and-half-year-old boy (updated)

Handling the aftermath

It is reported that an assistance headquarters has been deployed in the city. Residents whose homes were damaged by the aggressor are also being provided with materials for quick repairs.

All necessary services are working on handling the aftermath of the attack.

See also: Enemy attacks Dnipro with UAVs: fire breaks out in high-rise building

Aftermath of the attack









Background