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Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 12, including four children
According to updated information, 12 people are known to have been injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET says.
Injured children
It is noted that the 12 injured now include a two-year-old boy, who will be treated on an outpatient basis.
"So, there are four injured children in total," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.
Handling the aftermath
It is reported that an assistance headquarters has been deployed in the city. Residents whose homes were damaged by the aggressor are also being provided with materials for quick repairs.
All necessary services are working on handling the aftermath of the attack.
Aftermath of the attack
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Five casualties were reported.
- During the night and in the morning, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- It is known that a 70-year-old woman was injured in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy UAV. A private house caught fire.
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