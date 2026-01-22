Ruscists attacked Kryvyi Rih with missile: five people injured, including one-and-half-year-old boy

Russian occupiers have been attacking Kryvyi Rih with drones for 10 hours.

This was reported by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

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"Explosions. The city has been under a shahed attack for ten hours. We understand everything, we are all working. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones, there are still shaheds over the city," the message says.

Vilkul also reported a ballistic attack on the city.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Handzha stated that the aggressor had launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih:

"According to preliminary information, five people were injured, including a child.

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy is in moderate condition. He is under medical supervision, as are a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. Two other locals will recover at home.

A two-storey apartment building has been damaged."

See more: Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, and Nikopol region under UAV strikes: two women wounded. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

During the night and in the morning, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region.

It is known that a 70-year-old woman was injured in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy UAV. A private house caught fire.

Read more: Ruscists struck high-rise building in Odesa region with UAV: young man killed (updated)