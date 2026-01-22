Ruscists struck high-rise building in Odesa region with UAV: young man killed

Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region again at night with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"An enemy drone hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building without detonating. The facade and windows of the building were damaged, as well as parked cars," the statement said.

Fifty-eight people, including eight children, were evacuated from the high-rise building.

"No information about the victims has been received yet. The information is being clarified," the head of the region added.

Later, Kiper reported the death of a young man as a result of the Russian attack:

"Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy's night attack, a young man born in 2009 was fatally wounded. I express my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. This is a great tragedy for the family and for all of us."

Read more: Almost all infrastructure in Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk region destroyed – RMA

What preceded it?

On 19 January 2026, Russians attacked a multi-storey residential building in the Odesa region with a UAV.

On 21 January, the occupying army struck an energy facility in the Odesa region.

See more: SSU detained a GRU agent who was preparing hideouts with explosives for terrorist attacks in four regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS