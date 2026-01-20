SSU detained a GRU agent who was preparing hideouts with explosives for terrorist attacks in four regions of Ukraine

The Security Service's counterintelligence prevented new terrorist attacks in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Uman, and Odesa. As a result of pre-emptive actions, an agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) who was preparing hideouts with explosives was detained.

According to available information, the Russians planned to use his homemade explosive devices to blow up Defence Forces vehicles, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the investigation

The investigation established that the enemy's task was carried out by a 55-year-old former law enforcement officer from Odesa region, who came to the attention of the occupiers when he posted anti-Ukrainian comments on social media.

After being recruited, the agent received coordinates of caches from the GRU of the Russian Federation, from which he obtained components for three homemade explosive devices based on plastic explosives and electric detonators, as well as two anti-personnel mines.

The suspect equipped the weapons obtained from the caches with remote detonators and placed them in new hiding places designated by his handler in Russia. Most of these "locations" were located on the outskirts of the above-mentioned cities, away from residential areas.

Subsequently, other members of the Russian agency were to arrive at the caches, take the explosives from them and install them under the bodies of military vehicles.

The SSU counterintelligence service uncovered the enemy's plan in advance and gradually documented the criminal actions of the former law enforcement officer and his handler from the GRU of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, all explosive devices and other weapons hidden in the caches were seized and neutralised.

At the final stage of the special operation, Security Service officers detained the agent.

During searches, homemade explosive devices and components were also seized from the suspect.

Currently, SSU investigators have informed the detainee that he is suspected of several offences under the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

high treason committed under martial law;

preparation for a terrorist act;

illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives;

illegal manufacture of ammunition, explosives, explosive devices.

The perpetrator is in custody.

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property













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