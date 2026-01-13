FSB agents who were preparing to blow up police officers in Kherson have been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service's counterintelligence prevented another terrorist attack in Kherson. As a result of pre-emptive measures, two FSB agents were detained in the city who were preparing an assassination attempt on employees of the local National Police unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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What did the investigation reveal?

According to the SSU, the suspects were ordered by the Russian Federation to blow up several official vehicles along with Ukrainian law enforcement officers. If they carried out the hostile mission, the FSB promised the agents "evacuation" to Russia.











According to the case file, two local unemployed individuals, who came to the attention of the ruscists on one of the pro-Russian Telegram channels, were involved in preparing the terrorist attack.

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"After being recruited, they rented an apartment near the National Police building. The agents then installed a hidden video camera on the balcony of their temporary accommodation, which filmed the restricted facility," the statement said.

How did the perpetrators prepare for the terrorist attack?

Using the "observation point," the suspects tracked the police officers' work schedule and their movements in their official vehicles.

The agents then planned to place homemade explosive devices (HEDs) under the bodies of police vehicles and remotely detonate them when law enforcement officers were present.

The perpetrators were to manufacture the explosives for the terrorist attack from components that the FSB planned to deliver to them using drones from the left bank of the Kherson region.

Read more: FSB agent was preparing terrorist attack in centre of Lviv: SSU detained him and conducted investigation. PHOTO

Exposure

SSU officers exposed the enemy's plan in advance, documented the crimes of Russian agents and detained them in a rented house. During searches, video equipment, laptops and smartphones with evidence of working for the Russian Federation were seized from the detainees.

The investigation also established that the suspects were additionally tracking the locations of the Defence Forces in Kherson and looking for new "candidates" to become agents.

SSU investigators informed the detainees that they were suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under martial law).

See more: Person involved in terrorist attack resulting in death of person will be tried in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.