FSB agent was preparing terrorist attack in centre of Lviv: SSU detained him and conducted investigation. PHOTO

Counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service have completed their investigation and sent an indictment to court against an FSB agent who was preparing a terrorist attack in Lviv in July this year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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According to counterintelligence materials, the perpetrator was transporting explosives to carry out a terrorist attack planned by Russian special services against Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

Detention of a Russian agent

As noted, SSU officers uncovered the enemy's plan in advance and detained the agent as he was travelling to Lviv with an explosive device.

After that, the Security Service carried out comprehensive measures to establish the identity and document the crimes of his handler from the Russian Federation.

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What did the investigation establish?

According to the SSU, the Russian special agent's task was carried out by a 41-year-old repeat offender from the town of Pustomyty in the Lviv region, who had previously served time for murder, drug offences and fraud.

"After his imprisonment, he came to the attention of the ruscists when he was looking for 'easy money' on Telegram channels. In exchange for the promise of 'quick money', he agreed to carry out an order from the fsb to prepare a terrorist attack near the administrative building of the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies," the statement said.

Details

It has been established that the agent first arrived in Khmelnytskyi, where, following coordinates provided by the Russian special services, he found a cache and retrieved a homemade explosive device (HED) from it.

After that, the suspect with the bomb took a taxi to the local bus station, from where he planned to travel to Lviv, where he was to receive further instructions from his handler in Russia.

The SSU detained the suspect as he was boarding a bus. At the scene, the IED and the smartphone he used to contact his handler were seized from the suspect.

Based on the materials of the SSU, the agent is charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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