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Security Service of Ukraine hits third Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, sources say

Ukraine war latest: SBU drones hit Lukoil Caspian platform again

Long-range drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have struck a Russian oil production platform on the Caspian Sea shelf for the third time in recent weeks.

Censor.NET reports this, citing sources.

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What is known?

The platform belongs to Lukoil.

This time, the strike targeted a drilling rig at the Rakushechnoye field (named after Valerii Graifer).

Drone footage captured a direct hit near the platform’s gas turbine unit.

Ukraine war latest: SBU drones hit Lukoil Caspian platform again
Ukraine war latest: SBU drones hit Lukoil Caspian platform again

Watch more: Grozny City complex is on fire in capital of Russian Chechnya after drone attack. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, SSU drones attacked oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, halting production operations.

Watch more: Yaroslavl oil refinery in Russia attacked by UAVs at night. VIDEO

Author: 

oil (416) Security Service of Ukraine (3805) Caspian (11)
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