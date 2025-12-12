SSU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea again, - sources. PHOTO
Long-range drones from the SSU's "Alpha" Special Operations Centre successfully attacked the Filanovsky oil production platform for the second time this week. As a result of the attack, production processes have been suspended.
This was reported by Censor.NET's sources.
Consequences of the repeated attack
In addition, another platform, named after Korchagin, was also hit. Both facilities belong to "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft" and operate in the Caspian Sea.
According to preliminary information, SSU drones damaged critical equipment on both ice-resistant platforms, leading to the suspension of production processes.
More about the field
- The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves are estimated at 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic metres of gas.
"The SSU continues its systematic work aimed at reducing the Russian Federation's budget revenues from the oil and gas sector. The frequency, geography and accuracy of the strikes are a signal to Russia that as long as its aggression continues, "cotton" will burn at all Russian facilities working for the war," an informed source in the SSU said.
- As a reminder, on 11 December, drones from the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A" struck a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea for the first time.
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