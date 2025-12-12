SSU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea again, - sources. PHOTO

Long-range drones from the SSU's "Alpha" Special Operations Centre successfully attacked the Filanovsky oil production platform for the second time this week. As a result of the attack, production processes have been suspended.

This was reported by Censor.NET's sources.

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Consequences of the repeated attack

In addition, another platform, named after Korchagin, was also hit. Both facilities belong to "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft" and operate in the Caspian Sea.

According to preliminary information, SSU drones damaged critical equipment on both ice-resistant platforms, leading to the suspension of production processes.

Read more: SOF and Black Spark hit two Russian ships in Caspian Sea carrying weapons and equipment

More about the field

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves are estimated at 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic metres of gas.

"The SSU continues its systematic work aimed at reducing the Russian Federation's budget revenues from the oil and gas sector. The frequency, geography and accuracy of the strikes are a signal to Russia that as long as its aggression continues, "cotton" will burn at all Russian facilities working for the war," an informed source in the SSU said.

Watch more: SSU Sea Baby naval drones strike Russian shadow fleet tanker Dashan in Black Sea – sources. VIDEO



