SSU drones attacked Russian oil production infrastructure in Caspian Sea for first time - sources
Drones from the SSU's Special Operations Center "A" struck a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.
Details
It is noted that this is the first attack on Russian infrastructure related to oil production in the Caspian Sea.
At least four hits were recorded on the Filanovsky offshore platform, which belongs to Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft.
As a result of the attack, oil and gas production from more than 20 wells it serves has been halted.
What is known about the deposit?
It is one of the largest explored fields in the Russian Federation and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Reserves amount to 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extracted products were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
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