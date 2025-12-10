SSU Sea Baby naval drones strike Russian shadow fleet tanker Dashan in Black Sea – sources. VIDEO

Drone Industry

On Wednesday, 10 December, Sea Baby naval drones operated by the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) struck the Dashan oil tanker, part of Russia’s "shadow fleet", in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources in the SSU.

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The tanker was damaged

The Comoros-flagged vessel was sailing in Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone towards the Novorossiysk port terminal. It was travelling at full speed with its transponder switched off.

As a result of the attack, the tanker sustained critical damage. The video shows powerful explosions in the stern area. According to preliminary information, the vessel has been put out of action.

It is noted that this was a joint operation by the SSU’s 13th Main Directorate of military counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy.

Read more: At this stage of war, drones account for about 60% of all strikes on enemy targets – Syrskyi

The cost of such a tanker is $30 million

According to our sources, the approximate value of such a tanker is $30 million, and on a single voyage it carried oil products worth around $60 million. Because it was transporting Russian oil and sailing under high-risk conditions (with its identification system switched off), the Dashan had previously been sanctioned by the EU, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Switzerland.

"The SSU continues active measures to reduce the inflow of oil dollars into the Russian budget. Over the past two weeks, this is already the third tanker from the ‘shadow fleet’ to be put out of action after helping the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions," an informed SSU source said.

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