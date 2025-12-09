At this stage of war, drones account for about 60% of all strikes on enemy targets – Syrskyi
Drone Industry
In November, Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems carried out over 304,000 missions, and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) most 2,000. In total, drones struck or destroyed about 81,500 targets.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this during a comprehensive meeting on the use of unmanned systems, Censor.NET reports.
UAV strikes
In total, about 81,500 Russian targets have been hit and destroyed, and this figure has been growing steadily for six consecutive months.
According to Syrskyi, after a period of "relative parity" Ukraine is once again outpacing Russia in the use of FPV drones. However, development in this area "requires even better coordination, faster decision-making and a more systemic approach".
At the same time, the Russians are actively ramping up production and the range of UAVs, forming new units and refining their tactics.
According to intelligence, the enemy is seeking to reach monthly deliveries of up to half a million FPV drones to its troops.
Ukraine’s response
In response, Ukraine is betting on asymmetric solutions:
- stepping up efforts to counter enemy UAVs;
- destroying the infrastructure of Russian drone units;
- further scaling up Ukraine’s own unmanned systems units, including in Territorial Defence and the Ground Forces. Training volumes for specialists in unmanned systems are also increasing.
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