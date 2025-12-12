SOF and Black Spark hit two Russian ships in Caspian Sea carrying weapons and equipment

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, together with the Black Spark rebel movement, struck two Russian ships near the Republic of Kalmykia in the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details of the operation

It is noted that the vessels were transporting weapons and military equipment.

It is known that representatives of the rebel movement provided detailed information about the route and cargo of the affected ships.

"Among the affected vessels are the "Composer Rachmaninov" and "Askar-Sarydzha," which are used by the Russian Federation for military purposes and are subject to US sanctions for their involvement in the delivery of military cargo between Iran and the Russian Federation," the statement said.

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