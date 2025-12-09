Serhii Kuznetsov, a Ukrainian national suspected of involvement in the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, served in the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported to LIGA.net by the office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to Censor.NET.

The Ministry of Defense responded to a request from Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, stating that the Ukrainian served in military unit A0987 from August 10, 2022, to November 28, 2023, with the rank of captain. Based on information from open sources, this refers specifically to the Special Operations Forces Command, which is based in Kyiv.

At the end of November 2023, Kuznetsov was discharged from military service by order of the commander of the military unit responsible for personnel matters and sent for military registration to the Obolonskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Kyiv.

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The interlocutor also said that earlier the Ministry of Defense had not provided this information in response to requests from Kuznetsov's lawyer and his family. The Ukrainian's relatives allegedly also repeatedly appealed to the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi to confirm the Ukrainian's status as a prisoner of war. However, as the interlocutor noted, no official response was received.

The destruction of the "Nord Stream" pipelines