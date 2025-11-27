Italy to extradite Ukrainian suspected of undermining Nord Stream to Germany on Thursday

On November 27, Italy will extradite Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany, whom German prosecutors suspect of involvement in the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.

This was reported by a representative of the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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The move became possible after Italy's Supreme Court rejected Kuznetsov's appeal on November 19 and upheld the Bologna Court of Appeal's decision to extradite him. The suspect denies any involvement in the sabotage.

The lawyer representing Ukrainian citizen Nicola Canestrini stated that he is confident his client will be acquitted after the case is heard in Germany.

According to German prosecutors, Kuznetsov was part of a group that planted explosive devices on gas pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. He has been charged with conspiracy to cause an explosion, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of important facilities.

Read more: Italian court confirms extradition of Ukrainian to Germany in Nord Stream explosions case

The destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines

On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks.

The governments of the US, the UK, and the EU have declared this to be a deliberate act of sabotage.

In early February 2024, Sweden closed its investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosion due to lack of jurisdiction.

Subsequently, Germany issued arrest warrants for all suspects in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. All of them are citizens of Ukraine.

The Bologna Court of Appeal ruled on the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Sergei Kuznetsov to Germany.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court decided to remand Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh. in custody for seven days. German authorities suspect him of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.

On October 6, the Warsaw Provincial Court extended by 40 days the arrest of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh.

The Bologna Court of Appeals upheld the decision to extradite to Germany Ukrainian citizen Sergei Kuznetsov, who is suspected of involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.

Later, the Italian Constitutional Court allowed the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.

Read more: Nawrocki on refusal of Polish court to extradite Ukrainian Zhuravlev to Germany: This is good