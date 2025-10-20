Nawrocki on refusal of Polish court to extradite Ukrainian Zhuravlev to Germany: This is good

Polish President Karol Nawrocki commented on the case of Ukrainian Volodymyr Zhuravlev, who is suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Polsat News.

Yes, Nawrocki agreed with the Warsaw court's decision. According to him, it is "good" that Zhuravlev remained in Poland.

The Polish leader suggests that the Ukrainian may not receive a fair trial from the German side.

Also, according to Nawrocki, it cannot be ruled out that "business or economic arguments will prevail over common sense."

"I agree that he may not receive a fair trial from the German side, because I remember that Nord Stream 2 was a project that was supposed to bring profits to the German state, and at that time it did not matter that Russia was arming itself for war thanks to the billions of dollars in profits from this deal," he explained.

Poland refuses to extradite Zhuravlev

We remind you that the Warsaw District Court refused to extradite Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Zhuravlev, who is suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline, to Germany. He was released in the courtroom.

Undermining the Nord Stream pipelines

On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks.

The governments of the US, the UK, and the EU have declared this to be a deliberate act of sabotage.

In early February 2024, Sweden closed its investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosion due to lack of jurisdiction.

Subsequently, Germany issued arrest warrants for all suspects in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. All of them are citizens of Ukraine.

The Bologna Court of Appeals ruled to extradite Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court decided to remand Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh. in custody for seven days. German authorities suspect him of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.

On October 6, the Warsaw Provincial Court extended by 40 days the arrest of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh.