Ukrainian taken into custody in Poland over Nord Stream blasts case – media

The Warsaw District Court has ruled to place Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Z. in custody for seven days, as German authorities suspect him of involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

It is noted that within a week, prosecutors are expected to receive the relevant documentation translated into Polish.

Investigators will then prepare, and possibly pursue, a motion to extradite Volodymyr Z. to Germany.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh. detained in Poland denies the accusations by German prosecutors of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline blasts in the Baltic Sea.

As a reminder, police in the Polish city of Pruszków detained Ukrainian national Volodymyr Z., whom Germany suspects of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

Nord Stream pipeline blasts

On 26 September 2022, three explosions occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run along the Baltic Sea seabed from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks.

The governments of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union said the incident was an act of deliberate sabotage.

In early February 2024, Sweden closed its investigation into the Nord Stream explosions due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Subsequently, Germany issued arrest warrants for all suspects in the sabotage of the "Nord Stream" gas pipelines in 2022. All of them are Ukrainian citizens.

The Bologna Court of Appeal ruled to extradite Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.

