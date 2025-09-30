Ukrainian detained in Poland on suspicion of involvement in "Nord Stream" explosion, - media

In Poland, in the city of Pruszków, police detained Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Z., whom Germany suspects of involvement in the explosion on the "Nord Stream" gas pipeline.

As noted, the man was wanted under a European arrest warrant issued by a German court. Volodymyr Z. was transferred to the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw, where extradition proceedings to Germany are expected to begin shortly.

The detainee's lawyer, Tymoteusz Paprocki, noted that, in the opinion of the defence, there are currently no grounds for extradition. He stressed that due to the full-scale war in Ukraine and the fact that the gas pipeline belongs to the Russian company "Gazprom", which finances the activities of the Russian Federation, it is practically impossible to bring charges against anyone who could have participated in the sabotage.

Paprocki also added that it is currently unknown whether his client was personally involved in the explosion.

German investigators describe Volodymyr Z. as a diving instructor. According to their information, in September 2022, he arrived from Rostock, Germany, to the Baltic Sea on a yacht, after which he dived underwater and planted explosives on an underwater pipeline.

The destruction of the "Nord Stream" pipelines

On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred on the "Nord Stream - 1" and "Nord Stream - 2" pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks.

The governments of the US, the UK, and the EU declared it a deliberate act of sabotage.

In early February 2024, Sweden closed its investigation into the "Nord Stream" explosion due to lack of jurisdiction.

Subsequently, Germany issued arrest warrants for all suspects in the sabotage of the "Nord Stream" gas pipelines in 2022. All of them are Ukrainian citizens.

The Bologna Court of Appeal ruled to extradite Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.

