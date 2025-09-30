Nawrocki is ready to meet with Putin if Poland’s security depends on it

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stated that he is prepared to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if the security of his country depends on it, but would still prefer not to do so.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to WP Wiadomości.

Thus, Nawrocki noted that he would meet with Putin if Poland's security depended on it.

At the same time, he noted that he himself would prefer not to talk to the Russian dictator.

"I would not be a good negotiator with Vladimir Putin because he persecutes me. I have clear anti-communist views, I consider him a dictator and a murderer," he said.

According to him, Trump is the only leader capable of negotiating with Putin.

"President Donald Trump is the only leader in the free world who can negotiate with Vladimir Putin. Of course, the direction of these negotiations, the tools he chooses—I urge them to be as tough as possible on the Russian Federation—is his decision, his choice. However, he is the only person in the world who can conduct such talks," he said.

