Polish President Nawrocki submits bill on punishment for "denying crimes of OUN-UPA"

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has initiated a bill to amend the Criminal Code, proposing to criminalise the denial of "crimes" committed by Ukrainian nationalists.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Chancellery of the President of Poland.

The presidential initiative provides for amendments to two laws: on the Institute of National Remembrance – the Commission for the Investigation of Crimes against the Polish Nation, as well as to the Criminal Code of Poland.

"The purpose of this amendment is to counteract the spread of false statements about crimes committed by members and collaborators of the Bandera faction of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, as well as other Ukrainian formations that collaborated with the German Third Reich, in particular the crime of genocide committed against Poles in Volyn," the Chancellery said in a statement.

In addition to historical aspects, the bill contains proposals to increase the statutory penalties for illegal crossing or organising illegal crossing of the state border.

