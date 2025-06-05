Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on decision of Polish Sejm on "genocide of OUN and UPA": Such unilateral steps do not contribute to achieving mutual understanding

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stated that the decision of the Polish Sejm to establish 11 July as the Remembrance Day of the victims of the "genocide committed by the OUN and UPA" contradicts the spirit of good neighbourly relations.

This is said in an official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry stressed that such unilateral actions do not contribute to understanding and reconciliation, which both countries have been working on for a long time, in particular within the framework of the Joint Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on Historical Issues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Ukraine has always advocated a scientific and impartial approach to the complex pages of common history. It is convinced that the path to reconciliation lies through dialogue, respect and cooperation between historians, not through political assessments.

Kyiv called on the Polish side to refrain from actions that could cause tension in relations and negate the results of a constructive dialogue.

Despite the political nature of the Sejm's decision, Ukraine will continue search and exhumation operations on its and Polish territory. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded: "Poles should not look for enemies among Ukrainians, and Ukrainians should not look for enemies among Poles. We have a common enemy – Russia. For the sake of the common strength, freedom and security of our two friendly countries, we must resolve problematic issues together, rather than exacerbating them."

As noted, on 5 June, the Polish Sejm passed a law establishing 11 July as the Remembrance Day of the victims of the "genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern territories of the Second Polish Republic".

