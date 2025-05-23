94-year-old OUN underground fighter Ihor Oleshchuk receives award from SOF: "Back then, there were thousands of us. Now there are millions". VIDEO

The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has awarded a member of the OUN underground, former political prisoner Ihor Oleshchuk. This was done on the occasion of Heroes' Day for his contribution to the resistance to the occupation forces.

This was reported by the press service of the SOF, Censor.NET informs.

In the video, Oleshchuk showed the NKGB "prison" where he, among others, was held.

He said that there were about 22-25 people in this place at the same time. There were several people in small cells, and they all had to sleep tops to tails.

He also demonstrated the punishment cells where those who did not want to confess were sent when they were being coerced into testifying.

He was held in this prison in 1948 as a "juvenile prisoner". The man was sentenced to 25 years at that time.

Now the prison has become a museum, where Oleshchuk gives tours and talks about the crimes that took place within the walls of the building.

"Back then there were thousands of us. Now there are millions of us. They bequeathed us courage. We will crown it with victory," he said during the award ceremony.

