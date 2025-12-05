Grozny City complex is on fire in capital of Russian Chechnya after drone attack. VIDEO

A powerful explosion rocked one of the towers of the Grozny City complex in the Chechen capital, destroying the facade of several upper floors.

According to Censor.NET, the incident was reported by the opposition Chechen project NIYSO. The published footage shows serious damage to the building.

See: The moment of the strike on the Kadyrovites' base in Gudermes. VIDEO

There has been no official response from the Chechen authorities yet.

Probable UAV strike

According to preliminary information, the explosion may have been caused by a drone strike. Earlier, a drone attack threat regime was introduced in Grozny and neighbouring regions. At the airports of Grozny, Magas and Vladikavkaz, the "Kovyor" plan was activated, which provides for temporary restrictions on airspace to protect against UAVs.

Watch more: In Stavropol Krai of Russian Federation, "good drones" attacked chemical giant Nevinnomyssk Azot: "Smoke there is just f*ing crazy!". VIDEO

The drone may have strayed off course due to electronic warfare

The Exilenova+ project suggests that the explosion could have been the result of the radio-electronic warfare system knocking the drone off course, after which it hit the building complex.

Watch more: Moment of impact on Kadyrovites’ base in Gudermes. VIDEO