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Grozny City complex is on fire in capital of Russian Chechnya after drone attack. VIDEO
A powerful explosion rocked one of the towers of the Grozny City complex in the Chechen capital, destroying the facade of several upper floors.
According to Censor.NET, the incident was reported by the opposition Chechen project NIYSO. The published footage shows serious damage to the building.
There has been no official response from the Chechen authorities yet.
Probable UAV strike
According to preliminary information, the explosion may have been caused by a drone strike. Earlier, a drone attack threat regime was introduced in Grozny and neighbouring regions. At the airports of Grozny, Magas and Vladikavkaz, the "Kovyor" plan was activated, which provides for temporary restrictions on airspace to protect against UAVs.
The drone may have strayed off course due to electronic warfare
The Exilenova+ project suggests that the explosion could have been the result of the radio-electronic warfare system knocking the drone off course, after which it hit the building complex.
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