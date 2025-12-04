In Stavropol Krai of Russian Federation, "good drones" attacked chemical giant Nevinnomyssk Azot: "Smoke there is just f*ing crazy!". VIDEO

In the Stavropol region of the Russian Federation, a drone attack was recorded on the Nevinnomyssk Azot chemical plant.

According to Censor.NET, loud explosions were heard in the vicinity of Nevinnomyssk, and Russian air defence systems were activated. Bright flashes were observed in the sky, after which an air raid alert was declared in the region.

See also: Saratov oil refinery and UAV storage facility at Saki airfield hit, says Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Eyewitnesses posted videos and photos from the area of the enterprise, noting that the explosions were heard over the territory of the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant, which is one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers and ammonia in Russia.

Watch: The moment of impact on the Kadyrovites' base in Gudermes. VIDEO

Warning! Profanity!

Read: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force (updated)