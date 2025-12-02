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News Video Striking Russia
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Moment of impact on Kadyrovites’ base in Gudermes. VIDEO

In Gudermes, Chechnya, one of the bases of the Russian unit "Akhmat" was attacked at night.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the strike on the Kadyrovites' deployment site was posted on social media.

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"The Akhmat base in Gudermes (Chechnya) was bombed at night. An unpleasant situation for  the Kadyrovites," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

Watch more: Drone attack sets Akhmat-North Rosgvardia regiment military compound ablaze in Grozny. VIDEO

Read more: Russia deploys new motorized rifle regiment formed in Chechnya to southern Ukraine - Defense Forces

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Kadyrov Ramzan (61) Chechnya (59) attack (818) drones (4773)
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