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Moment of impact on Kadyrovites’ base in Gudermes. VIDEO
In Gudermes, Chechnya, one of the bases of the Russian unit "Akhmat" was attacked at night.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the strike on the Kadyrovites' deployment site was posted on social media.
"The Akhmat base in Gudermes (Chechnya) was bombed at night. An unpleasant situation for the Kadyrovites," the author of the publication writes in a comment.
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