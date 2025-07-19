Russia deploys new motorized rifle regiment formed in Chechnya to southern Ukraine - Defense Forces

Russia has deployed a new regiment formed in Chechnya to southern Ukraine to cover its losses and reinforce its troops on the Orikhiv and Huliaipillia directions.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Vladyslav Voloshyn.

According to him, the new regiment was formed by order of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who recently announced an increase in mobilization by 30,000 people.

According to the order, each military district was to create additional regiments.

"The Southern Military District, which operates in the south of Ukraine, also created a completely new motorized rifle regiment. It was formed in the city of Khankala in the Republic of Chechnya," said the spokesman.

Voloshyn noted that the Russians deployed this regiment to the south to cover their own losses and to help their occupation forces in two directions.

"The purpose of this regiment is simply to reinforce those units that have suffered heavy losses. And their losses are considerable, they are quite worn out. This regiment will also help in the Orikhiv and Huliaipillia directions," added the spokesman.