Kadyrovite fires grenade launcher in direction of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sudzha, Kursk region. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Kadyrovite from the "Akhmat" unit in the Russian town of Suzha in the Kursk region shooting a grenade launcher for fun.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the Kadyrovite aiming at a ROC, and the charge hits a house near the church after the shot.

Social media users note that the shooter was a junior sergeant of the 158th military commandant's office. According to reports, he later died in a car accident.

