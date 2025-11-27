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Drone attack sets Akhmat-North Rosgvardia regiment military compound ablaze in Grozny. VIDEO

The base of the Russian National Guard’s (also known as Rosgvardia - ed.) Akhmat-North regiment in Grozny caught fire after an attack by strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing a column of smoke rising above the barracks of Kadyrov’s fighters.

Watch more: Explosions ring out in Grozny: UAV attack is ongoing - Russian media. VIDEO

"Strike UAVs hit the military compound of the Russian National Guard’s Akhmat-North regiment, located in Grozny’s Baysangur district," the caption to the video says.

Read more: Powerful explosions were heard in Grozny and Kursk. VIDEO

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Grozny (15) Kadyrov Ramzan (61) fire (831) Russian Federal National Guard Troops Service (30)
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