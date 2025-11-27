Drone attack sets Akhmat-North Rosgvardia regiment military compound ablaze in Grozny. VIDEO
The base of the Russian National Guard’s (also known as Rosgvardia - ed.) Akhmat-North regiment in Grozny caught fire after an attack by strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing a column of smoke rising above the barracks of Kadyrov’s fighters.
"Strike UAVs hit the military compound of the Russian National Guard’s Akhmat-North regiment, located in Grozny’s Baysangur district," the caption to the video says.
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