Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of Wednesday, December 3, Russian attacks with drones continue on Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where are the enemy drones heading?

At 17:50 - UAV in the Sumy region in the direction of Okhtyrka.

At 17:53 - UAVs from the Sumy and Kharkiv regions heading for the Poltava region.

At 18:36 - UAV in the Lozova district of the Kharkiv region, heading southeast.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier it was reported that on the night of December 3, as a result of a Russian drone attack on Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, two miners were killed.