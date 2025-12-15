SSU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time, - sources
Long-range drones belonging to the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center struck Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft oil platforms operating in the Caspian Sea for the third time in the last week.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to its own sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.
Critically important equipment damaged
According to sources, this time the platform at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field was hit. As a result of the drone attack, the SSU critically damaged equipment at the facility, halting production processes.
"The SSU continues its active work, which reduces the flow of petrodollars into the Russian Federation's budget and, accordingly, its ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility working for the war is safe, regardless of its location," said an informed source in the SSU.
"The SSU continues its active work, which reduces the flow of petrodollars into the Russian Federation's budget and, accordingly, its ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility working for the war is safe, regardless of its location," said an informed source in the SSU.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that on December 11 and 12, SSU drones already struck the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil production platforms. The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored fields in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.
- In particular, on December 11, drones from the SSU's Special Operations Center "A" struck for the first time at a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea.
- On December 12, SSU drones repeatedly struck Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea.
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