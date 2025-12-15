SSU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time, - sources

Long-range drones belonging to the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center struck Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft oil platforms operating in the Caspian Sea for the third time in the last week.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to its own sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.





See more: SSU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea again, - sources. PHOTO

Critically important equipment damaged

According to sources, this time the platform at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field was hit. As a result of the drone attack, the SSU critically damaged equipment at the facility, halting production processes.

"The SSU continues its active work, which reduces the flow of petrodollars into the Russian Federation's budget and, accordingly, its ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility working for the war is safe, regardless of its location," said an informed source in the SSU.

"The SSU continues its active work, which reduces the flow of petrodollars into the Russian Federation's budget and, accordingly, its ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility working for the war is safe, regardless of its location," said an informed source in the SSU.

What preceded it?