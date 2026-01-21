Almost all infrastructure in Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk region destroyed – RMA

Almost all infrastructure in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Donetsk region has been damaged.

Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Head Vadym Filashkin said this on television, Ukrinform reports, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy continues to destroy infrastructure.

"In the past 10 days alone, the occupier has dropped 768 guided and high-explosive aerial bombs on the Donetsk region. Almost all infrastructure facilities that come under fire have been destroyed, both municipal and privately owned. These are the conditions in which the Donetsk region is living now," the head of the regional military administration said.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two wounded, three districts of region attacked. PHOTOS

Services are working on restoration

Filashkin said that despite constant shelling, energy workers are working around the clock in the region.

"More than 200 of our energy workers are working almost around the clock, which is more than 30 teams. And I thank them once again, because our energy workers are among the bravest. They restore power immediately if the security situation allows, because the enemy is trying to destroy everything here," the official said.

He added that gas workers and all municipal services in the region are operating in an intensified mode to support the population during the most difficult winter.

See more: 549 drones found at home: A soldier selling weapons exposed in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Mobile communications in the region.

In addition, Filashkin said that backup power has been provided for all mobile communications towers in the Donetsk region.

"We are working directly with our mobile operators, because we understand that stable communications in Donetsk region must be ensured," the head of the regional military administration added.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one wounded, enemy attacked three districts of the region. PHOTOS