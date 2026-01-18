Day in Donetsk region: two wounded, three districts of region attacked. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 18 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

Five houses were damaged in Zatyshche, Shakhovskyi community.

Three houses were damaged in Hruzke and Zolote Kolodyazhe.

Two houses were damaged in Kucherevy Yar.

One house was damaged in Toretsk and Vesele.

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Kramatorsk district

Four houses were damaged and a farm building was destroyed in the Mykolaiv community.

An administrative building was damaged in Yasnogorka, Kramatorsk community.

In the Oleksandrivska community, a car and a power line were damaged.

In Spasko-Mykhailivka, Novodonetsk community, one person was wounded and five houses were damaged.

and five houses were damaged. One person was wounded in Kindrativka, Druzhkivka community.

Read on Censor.NET: Russia plans large-scale geological exploration in occupied Donetsk region until 2031, - SZR

Bakhmut District

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

It is noted that in total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 14 times during the day. 420 people, including 55 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians intensify forced mobilisation in Donetsk region, - CPD

Consequences of the shelling















