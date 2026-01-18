Five people were wounded, including 7-year-old child, as result of enemy attacks on Sumy region. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops have carried out more than 100 attacks on 41 settlements in 17 districts in the Sumy region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
Civilians were injured
- As a result of the UAV attacks, a 23-year-old man was wounded, and a 77-year-old woman was injured.
- a 66-year-old woman, a 76-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were injured by a KAB strike.
Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary assistance.
Damage in communities
- Sumy – apartment buildings and private houses, non-residential premises, farm buildings, garages, cars, infrastructure facilities;
- Mykolaivska village – private houses, cars;
- Seredyna-Buda – a car was destroyed, residential buildings were damaged;
- Yampil – private residential building;
- Popivka – civilian infrastructure facilities;
- Bilopillia – farm building;
- Trostianets – non-residential premises.
It is also noted that 5 people were evacuated.
The air raid alert lasted 22 hours and 24 minutes.
Consequences of the shelling
The consequences of the enemy attacks were shown at the National Police Headquarters in Sumy region.
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