Five people were wounded, including 7-year-old child, as result of enemy attacks on Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have carried out more than 100 attacks on 41 settlements in 17 districts in the Sumy region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Civilians were injured

In the Sumy district:

As a result of the UAV attacks, a 23-year-old man was wounded, and a 77-year-old woman was injured.

a 66-year-old woman, a 76-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were injured by a KAB strike.

See also: One person killed and 11 wounded in enemy attacks in Sumy region. PHOTO report

Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Damage in communities

Sumy – apartment buildings and private houses, non-residential premises, farm buildings, garages, cars, infrastructure facilities;

Mykolaivska village – private houses, cars;

Seredyna-Buda – a car was destroyed, residential buildings were damaged;

Yampil – private residential building;

Popivka – civilian infrastructure facilities;

Bilopillia – farm building;

Trostianets – non-residential premises.

See more: Russians struck community in Synelnykove district: six people were injured, houses and fire and rescue unit were damaged. PHOTOS

It is also noted that 5 people were evacuated.

The air raid alert lasted 22 hours and 24 minutes.

Consequences of the shelling

The consequences of the enemy attacks were shown at the National Police Headquarters in Sumy region.











