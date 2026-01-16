One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as result of enemy attacks in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the course of a day, Russian troops carried out massive shelling of the Sumy region. Dozens of settlements came under fire.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Sumy region, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

It is noted that the enemy used guided aerial bombs, artillery, mortars, and strike drones.



The attack targeted the Sumy, Shostka, and Okhtyrka districts of the region.

Sumy district

In the Bilopil community, a 35-year-old man was killed, and 11 others were wounded as a result of the attacks. Also, 19 residential buildings, high-rise buildings, educational institutions, critical infrastructure facilities, vehicles, and life support networks were damaged in the community.

Read more: Russians dropped KAB on Bilopillia: one person killed and four wounded

In the Mykolaiv and Sumy communities, the police recorded damage to civilian infrastructure, including a vehicle and a private residential building.

Shostka district

In the Shostka district, the enemy shelled five settlements, damaging vehicles and private homes.

Okhtyrka district

Russian troops also attacked settlements in the Okhtyrka district. In particular, the Trostyanets community was hit by enemy fire, damaging one car.

Read more: Russian troops destroy major energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, Terekhov says

Police investigative teams, bomb disposal experts and forensic specialists are working at the sites of the strikes. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the shelling and documenting the war crimes of the Russian Federation.

Consequences of the attacks





