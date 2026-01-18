Russians struck community in Synelnykove district: six people were injured, houses and fire and rescue unit were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to strike settlements in the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Synelnykove district

The enemy attacked the Vasylkivka district in the Synelnykove direction with UAVs. Six people were injured. All victims received the necessary medical assistance.

In addition, several fires broke out. Three private houses, a farm building, a fire and rescue unit building, and a car were damaged.

Yesterday evening, according to updated information, Russian troops struck the Pokrovsk community with KABs. A gas pipeline was damaged.

Read more: Enemy shelled critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv: three people were injured (updated)

Nikopol district

The enemy terrorised Nikopol district with FPV drones and heavy artillery fire throughout the evening and night. They targeted the district centre. A passenger car was set on fire.

According to updated information, yesterday evening's artillery shelling of Nikopol destroyed an outbuilding and damaged seven private houses and two garages. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also hit.

See: Russian forces shelled Nikopol with artillery, killing two women and wounding six others. PHOTO report

Air defence operations

Air defence forces shot down 14 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Air Force Command.

Consequences of the shelling













