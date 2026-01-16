Day in Donetsk region: one wounded, enemy attacked three districts of the region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing injuries and damage.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 16 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

In Bilozerske, an administrative building was destroyed, and six high-rise buildings and ten private houses were damaged.

An administrative building was damaged in Dobropillia.

Read on Censor.NET: Russia plans large-scale geological exploration in occupied Donetsk region until 2031, - SBU

Kramatorsk district

One person was wounded in Lyman.

In Mykolaivka, two houses were damaged and a car was destroyed.

In Druzhkivka, two private houses were damaged.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians intensify forced mobilisation in Donetsk region, - CPD

Bakhmut District

A house was damaged in Svyato-Pokrovskyi, Siverska community.



It is noted that in total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 12 times during the day. 426 people, including 30 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See also: In Donetsk region, National Guard fighters destroyed BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems with strike drones. VIDEO

Consequences of the shelling



















