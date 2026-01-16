549 drones found at home: A soldier selling weapons exposed in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Donetsk Oblast, a soldier was detained for illegally selling weapons, including MANPADS and machine guns. During a search, more than 500 drones, explosives, and electric detonators were found in his possession.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The suspect is the commander of a platoon in one of the military units stationed in Donetsk region.

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He was caught illegally selling weapons, including a portable anti-aircraft missile system and two machine guns.

"The serviceman decided to make money by selling weapons and ammunition. In November 2025, he found a 'client' through a messenger app and exchanged the illegally acquired MANPADS for an unmanned aerial vehicle with the aim of reselling it.

After that, in January of this year, the suspect attempted to sell two more machine guns for 175,000 hryvnias, but SBI employees detained him during the attempted sale," the statement said.

During the investigation, the illegally sold weapons were seized from him. Measures are currently being taken to transfer the MANPADS and two machine guns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Search

During searches of the soldier's place of residence, 549 drones, 277 batteries for them and other special equipment, more than 80 kg of explosives, almost 2,500 electric detonators, as well as a mobile phone, laptop and 74,000 US dollars were found and seized.

The soldier has been notified of suspicion of carrying, purchasing and selling firearms and ammunition without the permission required by law (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.

The origin of the seized drones, weapons and ammunition is also being established, in particular with regard to their possible theft from a military unit or write-off as military property allegedly lost during combat operations.

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