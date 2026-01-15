State Bureau of Investigation detained border guard from Dnipropetrovsk region who helped men avoid mobilisation. PHOTOS

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the State Border Guard Service, detained and charged a border guard from the Dnipropetrovsk region who, in exchange for bribes, helped conscripts evade mobilisation by issuing fictitious disability certificates.

The suspect sought out men among his acquaintances who wanted to avoid conscription and leave Ukraine illegally, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

Citing his connections with medical workers, particularly in the Odesa region, he promised to arrange fictitious disability certificates. There was no need to travel to Odesa, as all issues related to the establishment of disability are resolved remotely.

The cost of the "service package" was 12,000 US dollars

After receiving the relevant documents, the men had to independently apply to the social protection authorities, which officially recognised them as persons with disabilities. After that, the "clients" were to be removed from the register of the TCC and SP.

The next step was to flee abroad. The defendant gave the men detailed instructions on how to behave when crossing the state border so as not to arouse the suspicion of border guards.

The border guard was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of 12,000 US dollars from one of the clients.

The border guard has been notified of suspicion of illegally transporting persons across the state border of Ukraine.

The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.





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