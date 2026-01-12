Over UAH 5.8 mln for mobilization evasion: smuggling channels for military-age men uncovered in three regions. VIDEO

Prosecutors, together with law enforcement agencies, uncovered a number of schemes related to mobilization evasion and the illegal smuggling of military-age men across Ukraine’s state border.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

As noted, in the uncovered episodes, the total amount of improper benefit that military-age men were supposed to pay exceeds 5.8 million hryvnias. Eleven people have been served with notices of suspicion.

See more: Man detained in Volyn region for smuggling people across border for $11,500 – SBGS. PHOTOS

In particular, at the beginning of 2026, such cases were recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, and Chernivtsi regions.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

In Prykarpattia, a 75-year-old pensioner was exposed for repeatedly organising the illegal smuggling of military-age men abroad without waiting for a verdict in a previous case. He was notified of suspicion for a similar crime back in October 2024. As early as December 2025, together with accomplices, he found two men and for EUR 12.5 thousand per person, promised instructions, transportation, and guidance through mountainous terrain from Chernivtsi region to Moldova outside official border crossing points. The man was detained while attempting to smuggle the two men. He is in custody with the option of posting bail.

See more: Illegal border crossing scheme exposed: deputy mayor involved – SBGS. PHOTOS

Prosecutors from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office also reported new notices of suspicion for five residents of Prykarpattia, accused of organising the illegal smuggling of military-age men across the state border as part of an organised group. Investigators established that the organiser, together with four accomplices, including two inspectors from the "Verkhovynskyi" national park, guided men through mountainous terrain for EUR 8 thousand per person. Additionally, in this case, three more people were notified of suspicion for involvement in a separate smuggling episode. In total, four cases were documented, and all suspects were given a pre-trial measure of detention with the option of posting bail.

See more: Two men detained in Volyn region for facilitating illegal transfer of persons across border. PHOTOS

Sumy region

A resident of the city of Sumy was notified of suspicion for organising a mobilization evasion scheme. He promised to facilitate the issuance of forged documents for exemption from military service, removal from military registration, and illegal movement across the border. The cost of the services was USD 11 thousand per person. The organiser was detained while attempting to transport five military-age men. The total amount of seized improper benefit is USD 55 thousand.

Chernivtsi region

In Bukovyna, a foreign national was exposed for attempting to illegally smuggle seven men abroad by hiding them in a truck loaded with beer. According to investigators, the cost of the illegal departure ranged from EUR 6 to 13 thousand per person. During detention at the "Mamaliga" checkpoint, EUR 34 thousand was seized from the suspect.

Read more: Channel for illegal transportation of Ukrainians in locomotives exposed in Poland

What are the charges?

It is noted that the suspects were detained pursuant to Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Depending on their roles and actions, they are charged with illegally smuggling people across Ukraine’s state border committed as part of organised groups (Part 3, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Five men detained for organizing draft evasion schemes - SSU. PHOTOS