Five men detained for organizing draft evasion schemes - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the National Police, uncovered new schemes of draft evasion across various regions of the country.

According to the SSU, five organizers were detained for forging documents to avoid military service, charging sums ranging from $6,000 to $15,000.

In Kyiv, a serviceman was arrested for organizing fake education for draft evaders at one of the universities. He also sold forged medical certificates and fake diplomatic IDs.

In Dnipro, three officials from the district TCRs were exposed for taking bribes to exempt conscripts from service on health grounds. At least 37 people used their "services."

In Zakarpattia, a neurologist was charged for issuing fake disability certificates to draft evaders.

All suspects have been notified of suspicion under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provide for up to 10 years imprisonment with confiscation of property.

