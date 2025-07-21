Smugglers detained in Zakarpattia for transporting draft dodger to Hungary for $5,500 – State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

In Zakarpattia, border guards, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Uzhhorod District Prosecutor’s Office, uncovered a channel for illegally smuggling draft-age men across the border into Hungary.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

During an attempted border crossing, a 22-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk, a guide, and his accomplice were detained. According to the investigation, the suspects arranged the deal with the "client" via social media, accommodated him in a hotel in Svaliava, and then transported him to the border village of Dyida. They expected to receive $5,500 for the service.

All three were detained after the money was transferred. The smugglers were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code, and the fugitive was brought to administrative responsibility.

See more: Four men detained in Zakarpattia for attempting to swim across Hungary border – SBGS. PHOTO