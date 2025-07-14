ENG
Four men detained in Zakarpattia for attempting to swim across Hungary border – SBGS. PHOTO

Four residents of Khust district were detained in Zakarpattia after attempting to swim across the Tisza River to illegally enter Hungary.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Information about the possible offense was provided by internal security officers. During the response to the alert, a border patrol found the group of men 30 meters from the border and detained them.

The detainees explained that they had received instructions from an unknown person by phone. The smuggler assured them that the route was safe and the river was shallow. In fact, the depth of the Tisza reaches three metres in this area, and the rapid current is life-threatening.

Protocols were drawn up against the offenders under Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The cases have been sent to court. The organizers of the illegal crossing attempt are currently being identified.

