Fake employment in schools: scheme to evade mobilisation has been uncovered in Chernihiv region – SBGS. PHOTOS

In the Chernihiv region, border guards, together with the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), uncovered a criminal group that organized a scheme to evade mobilization through fake employment in teaching positions.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), Censor.NET reports.





According to the investigation, the director of one educational institution in the region forged documents to employ conscripted men allegedly as teachers of mathematics, computer science, geography, technology, or in technical positions, followed by their military exemption as pedagogical staff. The woman also involved heads of other schools in the scheme.

Law enforcement documented a payment of $4,300 for obtaining a deferment from mobilization, as well as at least five similar cases. During searches, authorities seized about $19,000 in cash, 300,000 hryvnias, computer equipment, phones, and documentation from the suspects.







The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of custody with the right to be released on bail. They face 5 to 8 years in prison.

