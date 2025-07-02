ENG
He tried to flee across estuary to Transnistria: "rower" from Kyiv detained in Odesa region – SBGS. PHOTO

During a night patrol near the Kuchurhan Estuary in Odesa region, Ukrainian border guards intercepted a man attempting to illegally cross the Transnistrian segment of the Ukraine–Moldova border by inflatable boat.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the 29-year-old Kyiv resident was following instructions from a Telegram channel. Based on the "guidelines," he had purchased a boat and gear in advance, and transferred $4,000 in cryptocurrency to the channel administrator for "informational support."

However, his escape was cut short before it even began - border guards spotted the offender at the start of the race and immediately detained him.

He has been charged under Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses ("Illegal crossing or attempted illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine"), and the case has been forwarded to court.

