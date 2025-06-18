Organizer detained in Lviv region for smuggling men abroad via "Shliakh" system – SBGS. PHOTOS

In the Lviv region, a criminal scheme for the illegal smuggling of men abroad through the falsification of data in the "Shliakh" system has been uncovered.

The organizer was identified as a 37-year-old local resident who charged "clients" $14,000 each.

According to reports, the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Volyn Border Detachment together with officers of the Strategic Investigations Department and Lviv police investigators during the receipt of part of a bribe — $2,000.

Law enforcement established that the suspect entered men into the Ukrtransbezpeka information system "Shlyakh," which provides grounds for travel abroad under the guise of volunteer drivers. A search of the organizer’s residence was conducted, and physical evidence confirming his involvement in the scheme was seized.

The organizer has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal trafficking of persons across the state border committed for mercenary motives by a group acting in prior conspiracy). The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail set at over 240,000 hryvnias.

