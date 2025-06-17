Attempting to enter Moldova: two men detained in Bukovyna with help of drone – SBGS. VIDEO

Border guards used a drone to prevent an attempt to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

They spotted two individuals trying to bypass a checkpoint.

A response team from the Kelmentsi border unit, accompanied by a drone operator, was dispatched to the location. The drone helped locate the violators and coordinate the actions of the border guards.

The detainees were identified as residents of Chernivtsi region, aged 40 and 46, who admitted their intention to illegally enter Moldova. The offenders were taken to the border unit for further questioning and for administrative proceedings to be initiated under Articles 185 and 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine.

