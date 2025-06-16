ENG
Border guards destroy enemy observation systems, antenna, strongholds, and 5 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk direction, reconnaissance-strike UAV operators and mortar units of the "Hart" Brigade destroyed enemy observation systems, an antenna, strongholds, and five Russian infantrymen.

The relevant footage of the combat work was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

