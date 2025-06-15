7 941 9
On Kinburn Spit, SOF soldiers struck enemy transport: detonation occurred. VIDEO
On the Kinburn Spit, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at an enemy vehicle.
The detonation was powerful - the wreckage scattered and the car itself was literally torn apart. The wreckage burned for a long time, Censor.NET reports .
