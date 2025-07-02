Serviceman detained for smuggling draft dodgers to Slovakia for $5,000. PHOTOS

A 36-year-old serviceman has been officially charged with organizing the illegal transfer of individuals across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is reported by the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the suspect organized a route for illegally smuggling military-age men to the Slovak Republic via what is known as the "green border."

The cost of such "services" was $5,000 per person.

Law enforcement documented an attempt to smuggle a draft-age "client" across the border outside official checkpoints. The smuggler was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

See also: A man was smuggling evaders across the Dniester for $10,000: SBGS detained in Vinnytsia region. VIDEO + PHOTOS

During the search, authorities seized cash believed to have been obtained through criminal means, as well as a mobile phone.

A pre-trial restraint has been imposed on the suspect.











