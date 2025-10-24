ENG
News Photo Smugglers of draft evaders exposed
Man detained in Volyn region for smuggling people across border for $11,500 – SBGS. PHOTOS

Operatives of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment exposed a 46-year-old resident of Rivne involved in illegally smuggling people across Ukraine’s state border outside official checkpoints.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), Censor.NET reports.

The man was transporting "clients" to the border, which they planned to cross on foot. The organizer of the scheme operated from an EU country, where he recruited individuals seeking to illegally leave Ukraine and coordinated the actions of his accomplices.

Detention of violators

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in Kamin-Kashyrskyi district as he attempted to smuggle a 25-year-old resident of Rivne region and a 36-year-old man from Kharkiv across the border. The cost of the "journey" was 11,500 U.S. dollars.

The suspect has been served a notice of suspicion under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal transportation of persons across the state border.

The operation was carried out jointly with the Migration Police, the Lutsk District Police Department, and under the procedural supervision of the Lutsk District Prosecutor’s Office.

