Channel for illegal transportation of Ukrainians in locomotives exposed in Poland

Polish border guards from Medyka in the Podkarpackie region, together with the police, have shut down a channel for the illegal transport of Ukrainian men to Poland.

It's noted that Ukrainian train drivers organised the illegal transport, hiding the men in locomotives heading to Przemyśl.

A spokesperson for the border guard detachment said that border guards in Medyka uncovered this scheme in 2024.

Two Ukrainian train drivers were detained in this case and charged with participating in an organised criminal group and organising illegal crossings of the Polish border.

A spokeswoman for the district prosecutor's office in Przemyśl said that the drivers face up to 8 years in prison.

It is reported that the men did not admit their guilt in the charges brought against them. An indictment will be filed against them in court.

The investigation also established that the suspects received at least $10,000 from each person they transported.

The case is ongoing, and further arrests are possible.

In addition, two Ukrainian citizens who entered the EU through the discovered smuggling channel have also been detained in connection with this case.

The Ukrainians were detained in Poland and accused of illegally crossing the border by deception and in cooperation with other persons. Both men admitted the charges and explained that their actions were motivated by a desire to avoid being drafted into the army.